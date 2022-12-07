(Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams went on a television blitz Wednesday to defend his directive encouraging police and emergency workers to get mentally ill people off the streets, sometimes involuntarily, as protests of the plan mount.

Adams insisted the initiative wasn’t a general roundup of homeless people but instead was narrowly tailored to apply to people with mental health problems who couldn’t take care of their basic human needs. He said the city wouldn’t violate laws and that the policy would be led by mental health professionals, rather than police.

A number of advocacy groups, including Communities United for Police Reform and Voices of Community Activists & Leaders, are planning to rally against the plan at City Hall on Thursday.

“Just because you live on the street, just because you don’t have shoes on, just because you don’t have a coat on in cold weather, that doesn’t fall into this category,” Adams told Spectrum News NY1, one of four television and radio interviews seeking to counteract the barrage of criticism that hasn’t subsided since he announced the new guidance on Nov. 29.

Shortly after last week’s mental health announcement at City Hall, Adams left New York City. He spent the remainder of the week in Athens to attend an anti-antisemitism conference and in Doha, Qatar, where he snapped photos with the coach of the US men’s national soccer team and attended the US-Netherlands World Cup match. Adams said he paid for the Qatar trip “on my dime” and that his trip to Greece was paid by the hosts of the conference. He returned to the city on Sunday.

While he was away, City Council members, mental health advocates and public defenders railed against the plan and asked for more details. For instance, Adams hasn’t laid out a timeline or criteria that police and emergency workers should use when determining whether to involuntarily commit mentally ill people, how many people the program is expected to affect, where those people will be taken and what the cost will be to the city.

Deflecting Criticism

In a Dec. 1 letter to the mayor, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said his plan “seems to continue the city’s long standing pattern of police-first policies” and has caused “widespread and understandable confusion and alarm.”

On Wednesday, Adams tried to deflect criticism of the plan by blaming the media and his detractors for for misunderstanding or misreporting the policy.

“I don’t know if the public advocate really understands the plan. I’m going to reach out to him,” Adams told 1010 WINS radio. “Because some of the people who are coming out against this, I ask them, ‘What plan are you talking about?’”

During the interviews, Adams said that existing law allows mentally ill people to be involuntarily committed even if they aren’t an immediate danger to themselves or others and emphasized that the new guidance was part of a larger initiative to deal with mental health crisis.

“Some of the distortion about the plan is a disservice to New Yorkers,” he told local television station Fox 5. “If someone is breaking the law, that’s an entirely different set of standards and norms.”

