(Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams scored a modest victory in his fight against right-to-shelter rules, securing greater flexibility as his administration struggles to house thousands of migrants who have flooded the city’s shelter system.

The city announced a temporary agreement with the Legal Aid Society that would limit stays in city shelters for single adults to 30 days as long as the migrant crisis is ongoing, a significant change to the city’s 40-year-old policy that guarantees a place to stay, indefinitely, for all homeless New Yorkers.

The mayor’s office asked the court last year to temporarily suspend the unique right-to-shelter policy as the flow of migrants into the city surged, in part due to busing from the Texas border. The Legal Aid Society and the Coalition for the Homeless challenged his request, before agreeing to enter a mediation process with the city.

The city’s underlying obligations to provide shelter remain in place. The settlement, which applies to single, childless adult “new arrivals”, takes effect immediately but will only last “until the current humanitarian crisis ends,” Redmond Haskins, a Legal Aid spokesman said in a statement.

More than 180,000 migrants have come to New York city since the crisis began in 2022, and there are currently more than 64,000 in the city’s care.

Adams has resorted to unprecedented measures to reconcile with the surge, including setting up a 2,000-person shelter tent complex on Randall’s Island and opening more than 200 emergency shelter sites in converted city buildings and hotels. He has said the cost to care for the migrant population will top $10 billion from the start of the crisis through the end of next fiscal year.

In a video statement Friday, Adams said the agreement “is a welcome step forward in addressing a crisis that has had far-reaching implications for our city, our people and our values.”

About 19% of the 68,000 asylum-seekers in the city’s custody as of year end were single adults, according to the City Council.

The right to shelter policy, which was the result of the 1981 Callahan vs. Carey case, required the city to give shelter beds the same day to homeless families with children who arrived at shelters before 10 p.m., and required the city to find shelter for single adults within a day.

Despite those rules, the Adams administration began implementing 30-day shelter limits for single adults in September, and 60-day limits for families in October. Comptroller Brad Lander announced an investigation of that policy in January.

Under the terms of the settlement, single adult new arrivals will be placed into shelters for 30 days, while single adults under 23 will be allowed to stay 60 days. Only some will be granted an extension at the end of that period, with decisions made on a case-by-case basis — a change from the current policy which grants shelter to anyone who reapplies.

“If the city finds some people have not made efforts to leave their shelters and become independent, some of those people may be denied extension of shelter placement,” said Judith Goldiner, an attorney at the Legal Aid Society.

--With assistance from Mia Gindis and Ella Ceron.

(Updates with details of settlement throughout.)

