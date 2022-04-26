(Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams committed to releasing his tax returns and blamed his widely reported refusal to do so on the “arrogance” of a reporter who asked the question earlier this month.

“I pay a lot of taxes, and New Yorkers are going to see I paid a lot of taxes,” Adams said during a public taping of former U.S. Attorney for Manhattan Preet Bharara’s podcast at the Cooper Union in Manhattan on Tuesday.

Adams’s tax returns became a subject of debate during his campaign for mayor last year after reports in The City found irregularities connected with his Brooklyn apartment. He pledged to amend his 2017, 2018 and 2019 tax returns, though it’s unclear if he did.

The subject resurfaced earlier this month after Adams requested an extension to file his tax returns until October. After a reporter asked him if he’d publicly release his tax returns to showcase his income, real estate earnings and charitable contributions, the mayor said no. Adams has since promised to release “tax information,” but hasn’t provided a timeline.

While the disclosure of tax details is not required by law, the last five mayors in New York City have released at least portions of their returns. That includes Adams’s predecessor Bill de Blasio, as well as Ed Koch, David Dinkins, Rudy Giuliani and Michael Bloomberg, the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.

When questioned by Bharara on Tuesday, Adams faulted an unnamed reporter for asking whether he’d commit to releasing the tax records after Adams had already noted the city had “clear rules” about transparency.

“When you arrogantly come to me -- because you’re not going to disrespect me -- and ask a question like I’ve got to answer you yes or no, you know what you’re going to get? You’re going to get a no,” Adams said.

