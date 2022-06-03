NYC Mayor Adams to Keep Control of City Schools for Two Years

(Bloomberg) -- New York state legislators extended mayoral control over New York City schools for two years, temporarily cementing Eric Adams’s authority over the largest U.S. education system.

The mayor of New York has wielded control over the city’s roughly 1 million students since 2002, when Michael Bloomberg was granted authority to appoint a chancellor and a majority of the members of a new oversight board, which replaced the old Board of Education. Since then, mayoral control has been renewed by Albany lawmakers several times.

But renewing mayoral authority this time wasn’t easy. Adams faced pressure from unions, parents and advocacy groups who cited dysfunction in the school system during the pandemic. Securing control gives him nearly unilateral power over school policy.

That power will help the Adams administration execute its vision for shepherding students out of the pandemic. In his first major policy address in March, New York City schools Chancellor David Banks outlined a plan to reverse the exodus of students from city schools by improving digital learning, reducing bureaucracy and expanding gifted programs.

