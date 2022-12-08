NYC Mayor Adams Went to Battle With the City Over Rats — and He Won

(Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams took on City Hall — and won.

City records show he was victorious in an appeal against a $100 citation the city levied for a rat infestation at his Brooklyn property.

The mayor still owes $300 from a 2020 violation he never paid — one of at least 10 tickets he’s received for the same Bedford-Stuyvesant property over the last decade, according to the city’s Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings, or OATH.

Adams, who has spent much of his first year in office taking on the city’s rodent problem, appealed his most recent summons after a health inspector observed fresh rat droppings near utility meters and a stairwell.

After failing to respond for months — a lapse that city lawyers attributed to Adams’ move to his mayoral quarters at Gracie Mansion — he appeared at a virtual hearing Tuesday to protest the summons, which was first reported in The New York Times.

Then, the mayor went on a series of media interviews and outlined the $6,800 he spent on rodent mitigation in the neighborhood and the “rat trap” that he famously put on display as Brooklyn Borough president — a sort of dunk tank for the rodents that drowns them in a soupy chemical brine. He also touted his anti-vermin credentials, including his decision to hire a city “rat czar.”

“There is a rodent problem in the city and you don’t have to go far to know that I hate rats. And that is why we are bringing on the rat czar,” he told Spectrum NY1 News on Wednesday. “And I want other New Yorkers, if you believe you were fined unfairly, utilize your right to go in front of a person to state, ‘Here’s my case. My receipts are clear.’”

An OATH hearing officer ruled in the mayor’s favor following his appearance.

“I’ve made no secret of the fact that I hate rats — whether scurrying around on the streets or terrorizing building tenants. I spent thousands of dollars to remediate an infestation at my residence in Brooklyn earlier this year, and am happy to learn that OATH dismissed this matter today,” the mayor said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

A City Hall spokesperson said the mayor was working to resolve the other $300 unpaid fine.

Read More: Wanted: NYC Rat Czar. Will Offer Salary as High as $170,000

Ticket History

Adams has a long personal history of battling with sanitation enforcement at his Brooklyn property. He’s also no stranger to the appeal process for civil violations. As a New York state senator in 2012 and 2013, he twice appealed tickets for litter on his property, and won, according to city records.

Other times he paid the fines, totaling at least $660 over the decade.

The mayor’s history of violations also includes a 2016 ticket for leaving trash out on the curb on a Friday morning, despite collection days on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. He paid a $130 fine.

As mayor, Adams announced changes to the trash collection times for households and businesses, with the hopes that putting out trash later would help alleviate the city’s rat problem.

Citations for Adams include:

2012: Litter on the sidewalk. Adams appealed; the case was dismissed.

2013: Litter in the tree pit in front of his house. Adams appealed; the case was dismissed.

2016: A ticket for leaving trash cans on the curb on a non-collection day. Adams paid the $130 ticket.

2019: Leaving a mattress out on the curb. Adams paid the $130 ticket.

2020: Five separate tickets for unbundled loose wood on the curb within a span of six weeks. Adams paid four of the $100 tickets; one $300 ticket remains unpaid.

By comparison, OATH’s database reveals no citations for former mayors Bill de Blasio or Michael Bloomberg. Bloomberg is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP.

