(Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio appointed a new “recovery czar” on Monday to lead the city’s economic revival, nearly a year after the city’s first Covid-19 cases shut the city down last March.

Lorraine Grillo becomes a senior adviser to de Blasio, leading what the mayor called a newly-constituted, weekly “war room” that spans across government leaders, agencies, business leaders, and nonprofits.

Grillo currently serves as the President of the New York City School Construction Authority, where she started working in city government nearly three decades ago.

She oversaw the city schools rebuilding effort after Hurricane Sandy and said she wanted to bring those lessons to rebuild the city after Covid, “cut through the noise and get things done,” she said during a Monday briefing.

