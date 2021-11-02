(Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has filed paperwork that sets him up for a run for New York Governor, jumping into a crowded field ahead of the 2022 gubernatorial race.

De Blasio, who is term-limited as mayor, on Oct. 28 filed two of the three forms required to create a committee called “New Yorkers for a Fair Future,” according to the state Board of Elections. Once he files further paperwork, the committee will allow him to start fundraising for public, statewide office.

If de Blasio officially declares his candidacy, he will face a Democratic primary against Governor Kathy Hochul, the former Lieutenant Governor who took over the Executive Mansion in August when Andrew Cuomo resigned over a sexual harassment scandal. Soon after becoming the state’s first female governor, Hochul declared her intention to run for the post in 2022. She was joined last month by bids from New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Read More: New York AG Letitia James Announces She’ll Run for Governor

The state’s Republican Party selected U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin as its presumptive nominee for the governor’s race in June, keen to avoid a primary. When asked about competition during a Monday press conference, Hochul said, “bring it on.” She said she was “focused on governing.”

This isn’t de Blasio’s first attempt at higher office: In September 2019, he folded his presidential run after failing to gain traction during the Democratic primary and declared on MSNBC that “it’s clearly not my time.” Only 6,700 people donated to de Blasio’s campaign, which is 5% of the threshold to join the debate in September.

Read More: Why Do People Love to Hate Bill de Blasio?

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.