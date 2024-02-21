(Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he’ll no longer carry out a planned round of budget cuts that would have affected libraries, trash pickup and services to older adults.

Better-than-expected tax revenue from the city’s economic recovery will halt plans to trim those services, Adams said in an interview with ABC News. He didn’t cite exact figures in excerpts of the interview that aired at noon on Wednesday.

Adams had previously announced cuts to many city agencies in November and January and said he was planning another round of reductions in April in the executive budget. He later restored some of the proposed cuts and now appears to be reversing plans to order more in April.

“You’re not going to see some of those draconian steps that we were going to have to take that would get in the way of the cleanliness and safety of our city,” Adams said.

In November, Adams announced $3.7 billion in budget cuts over a four-year period ending in June 2027. They included plans to freeze future police department recruit classes, slash litter basket pickup services and drastically scale down a popular summer jobs program for teenagers.

At the time, the mayor said the cuts were necessary because the city faced a $7.1 billion deficit next year and unprecedented financial problems, including ballooning costs of sheltering and providing for the more than 170,000 migrants who have arrived in the city since April 2022; the expense to settle outstanding labor contracts with city employees; and slowing growth in tax revenue.

“The emergency still exists, but we’re managing it differently,” Adams said Wednesday. “We can renegotiate contracts; we can look at long-term planning.”

Adams added in the interview that he’s carrying out an additional 10% trim in spending on asylum seekers, bringing the total reduction for migrants to 30%, after slashing it by 20% already during the preliminary budget. Those changes will go into effect in coming weeks.

The full interview on ABC is scheduled to air at 5 p.m. local time.

