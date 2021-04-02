2h ago
NYC Mayor Candidate Yang Hospitalized With Apparent Kidney Stone
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Andrew Yang, a candidate for New York City mayor, has been hospitalized with an apparent kidney stone, his co-campaign manager said on Twitter.
Yang experienced abdominal pain Friday morning and visited a hospital emergency room, according to co-campaign manager Chris Coffey.
While events for Friday are canceled, Yang “looks forward to getting back on the trail soon,” Coffey said in the tweet.
