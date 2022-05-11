(Bloomberg) -- New York Mayor Eric Adams said the city’s police department is being unfairly blamed for the recent crime surge, pointing instead at ghost guns and the legal system for not being able to get the situation under control.

Adams, a 22-year police veteran, said he has never seen “a total disregard and fearlessness of carrying a gun and using a gun.” The solution, he said, is “more than just bail reform.”

“Public safety and justice, they go together,” Adams said Wednesday at a press conference. “There is no fear for people carrying guns. I’ve never seen anything like this in my life.”

The NYPD has taken 2,600 guns off the street this year, Adams said, but the manufacture of illegal guns and the quick release of criminals is “foiling our entire operation.”

The city has experienced a 41% overall increase in the seven major index crimes so far this year. Arrests for those felonies are at a 21-year high, according to city officials.

Adams said he thought crime would be under control in January, and expressed frustration with critics of recent actions taken by him and the NYPD.

“New Yorkers should be living in a safe city right now based on the operations of the police department,” he said.

Adams joined NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and Everytown for Gun Safety representatives at a press conference calling on the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to revoke the license of Polymer80, which they said is the nation’s largest maker of ghost guns that are used in crimes and recovered by police.

Ghost guns are made with kits that contain the parts and directions to assemble them. The firearms can’t be traced by law enforcement because they lack serial numbers. During the first four months of this year, the NYPD seized 153 ghost guns, a 314% increase from the same period a year ago, according to Sewell.

Everytown for Gun Safety, which advocates for universal background checks and gun-safety measures, is backed by Michael Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News parent company Bloomberg LP.

