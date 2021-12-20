(Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced five picks for top lieutenants in his administration on Monday, leaning on five women with government and nonprofit experience to help revive a city still reeling economically from the pandemic.

Adams named Lorraine Grillo, the city’s Covid recovery czar, as first deputy mayor. Meera Joshi, former CEO of the city’s Taxi and Limousine Commission, will be deputy mayor for operations. Nonprofit executive Anne Williams-Isom will be deputy mayor for health and human services. The Ford Foundation’s Maria Torres-Springer will be deputy mayor for economic and workforce development. Sheena Wright, the CEO of the United Way of New York City, will be deputy mayor for strategic initiatives.

In New York City, mayors have flexibility over the structure of the executive branch and deputies. While Adams has said he will also select a deputy mayor for public safety, the structure closely resembles the administration of Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The women will be charged with directly managing the city’s response as it tries to improve the city’s stubbornly high unemployment rate, reduce homelessness and crime, and increase tourism again. The team, which will take over on Jan. 1, will also have to contend with the most recent Covid spike in the city, which has caused a rapid jump in Covid cases and spurned a round of business closures just as the winter holidays approach.

“For us to ensure that this city recovers quickly while addressing the inequalities that plagued us well before COVID-19 struck, we must have top leadership that can both deliver for New Yorkers and is representative of New Yorkers,” Adams said.

Many of the women have worked for or advised de Blasio, including Grillo, former president of the city’s School Construction Authority, who will directly advise Adams on issues citywide.

Williams-Isom, who formerly ran the Harlem Children’s Zone, was a former deputy commissioner of the division of community and government affairs at the city’s Administration for Children’s Services. Torres-Springer, vice president for U.S. programs at the Ford Foundation, was de Blasio’s commissioner of the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development, and held previous posts as the president of the city’s economic development corporation and head of the Department of Small Business Services. Joshi held executive positions overseeing a number of city agencies, including the NYPD and Department of Corrections.

Wright, who has served key advisory roles during Adams’s campaign and transition, has also served on advisory boards for Mayor Bill de Blasio and former Governor Andrew Cuomo. Her partner, David Banks, will serve as New York City’s schools chancellor.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.