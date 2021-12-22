(Bloomberg) -- Eric Adams will keep Dave Chokshi as New York City’s chief health official, a sign the mayor-elect seeks to maintain continuity with Mayor Bill de Blasio’s pandemic response against a backdrop of surging Covid cases, according to a person familiar with the decision who was unauthorized to speak publicly.

Chokshi, who has led the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene since August 2020, will continue to manage the city’s health system and vaccine campaign when the new administration takes over Jan. 1. Chokshi will have to help the new mayor face the fast-spreading omicron variant, a rapid spike in Covid cases, and a run on testing sites that has left New Yorkers waiting in long lines to get Covid tests.

Ashwin Vasan, president of mental health nonprofit Fountain House and co-chair of the Adams transition team’s health committee, could take over as health commissioner later in 2022, according to a report in Politico. Throughout Adams’s mayoral campaign and on his transition website, Adams highlighted Fountain House as a model for how to treat people experiencing mental illness. The Adams transition team declined to comment on Vasan.

Vaccination Push

Chokshi was appointed the city’s health commissioner in the middle of the pandemic, following the resignation of Oxiris Barbot, who left after disagreements with de Blasio over his pandemic response.

Since then, the city has been more aggressive than some jurisdictions in virus restrictions and, later, pushing vaccinations. After requiring all municipal workers get shots, the city announced a private-sector mandate to start Dec. 27 as the city battles a surge of cases fueled by the delta and omicron variants. Roughly 71% of the city is fully vaccinated and 82% of adults are fully vaccinated.

Adams has said he’ll evaluate the private-sector mandate and other Covid strategies once the new year starts. On Sunday, the mayor-elect said there will be “continuity” between his and de Blasio’s administrations so “there is no confusion or gap in our Covid response” when Adams takes office.

The mayor-elect has pledged to create a new color-coded warning system to alert New Yorkers to the Covid threat level. He has said he’d be open to mandating vaccines for schoolchildren and requiring boosters for New Yorkers to enter venues if his health advisers recommend the moves.

Adams is a vegan and has said ensuring the city’s health should be a cross-agency effort. He earlier had criticized the de Blasio administration’s pandemic response and said in September that he was “not happy” with the performance of the city’s health department.

