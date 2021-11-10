(Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced his transition team, with co-chairs including Goldman Sachs Chief Financial Officer Stephen Scherr.

The transition will be led by United Way of New York City CEO and President Sheena Wright and nine co-chairs “who represent the breadth of diversity and talent in New York City, including top leaders from the worlds of government, labor, business and advocacy,” according to a statement from Adams’s office.

Other co-chairs include Kyle Bragg, President of 32BJ SEIU; Sharon Greenberger, President and CEO of YMCA of Greater New York; David Lee, Chair of the League of Asian Americans of New York; and Infor CEO Charles Phillips.

