17m ago
NYC Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Postpones Inauguration Ceremony
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams said in a statement that his inauguration ceremony will be postponed “in order to prioritize the health of all who were planning to attend, cover, and work on this major event.”
“It is clear that our city is facing a formidable opponent in the Omicron variant of Covid-19, and that the spike in cases presents a serious risk to public health,” he said.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:03
Business groups appeal for support amid new restrictions
-
5:17
Don't let FOMO from social media affect your investing decisions, experts say
-
6:29
Next year is forecast to be one of the warmest on record
-
'Spider-Man' smashes pandemic-era record with US$253M debut
-
2:42
Elon Musk says he'll pay over US$11B in taxes this year
-
7:15
Cash-rich investors split between mutual funds and DIY