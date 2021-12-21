(Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams said in a statement that his inauguration ceremony will be postponed “in order to prioritize the health of all who were planning to attend, cover, and work on this major event.”

“It is clear that our city is facing a formidable opponent in the Omicron variant of Covid-19, and that the spike in cases presents a serious risk to public health,” he said.

