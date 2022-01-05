(Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday announced that he is appointing Brooklyn attorney and former counsel to the Kings County Democratic Party Frank Carone as his chief of staff.

Carone, a close ally of Adams, was long seen as a likely candidate for the job, a key position that serves as gatekeeper and adviser to the mayor. Even before the pick was announced, good government groups including Reinvent Albany said his appointment could pose potential conflicts of interest given that his law firm, Abrams Fensterman, represents many clients with business before the city.

But Carone resigned his position on the board of directors at Hanover Bank in November, eliminating one possible conflict. He also resigned his position on the Kings County Democratic Committee and Abrams Fensterman, where he was executive partner and had a 9% ownership share, is buying him out, according to the New York Times.

Adams also announced several other key appointments inside the mayor’s office Wednesday, including the naming of former city councilman Eric Ulrich, a Republican from Queens who was term-limited out of office, as a senior adviser to the mayor.

(Adds details in fourth paragraph. A previous version of this story corrected a spelling in the third paragraph.)

