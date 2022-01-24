(Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams vowed to take immediate action to end gun violence in the city, offering the first sense of the former police captain’s policy response to the string of tragic, high-profile crimes that have punctuated his initial weeks in office.

In a 15-page report entitled “The Blueprint to End Gun Violence,” released on Monday, he called for more restrictive bail provisions and said he wanted to create “neighborhood safety teams” to focus on getting guns off city streets.

“New York City has been tested to its core in the first month of 2022. These weeks have been among the most violent in recent memory, most of it caused by a crisis of gun violence that continues to plague our communities,” according to a copy of the plan. “The Adams Administration has made public safety and justice its highest priorities – knowing these are prerequisites to prosperity in our city.”

Shooting incidents have increased by nearly 24% to 73 so far this year, compared to the same period in 2021, according to data from the New York Police Department. Subway assaults and murders are at their highest levels since 1997, NYPD data show.

Adams, who took office on Jan. 1, had made public safety his signature campaign issue, arguing that crime and disorder will continue to derail the city’s pandemic recovery. Now, just a month into his tenure, a string of painful incidents have gripped the city, complicating his public safety message and raising questions about what he can actually do to combat crime.

On Friday, one officer was killed and another injured after being shot while responding to a domestic violence call. They were the fourth and fifth officers shot in the past week. In the days prior, a teenager was murdered working the night shift at an East Harlem Burger King, a baby was shot in the head and a woman was shoved to her death in the Times Square subway station.

Adams has crisscrossed the city in response to the deaths and crimes, attending vigils, visiting with victims’ families and denouncing the violence. But he’s provided little detail about his specific public safety plans.

So far, he has directed 1,000 more cops to the 2,600 cops assigned to the city’s subway system. The NYPD is the U.S.’s largest and well-resourced police force, with roughly 35,000 uniformed officers and an operating budget that eclipses $5 billion.

