(Bloomberg) -- New York Mayor Eric Adams said he was just taking advantage of a process every New Yorker is entitled to when he appealed a minimum $300 citation for a rat infestation at a property he owns in Brooklyn.

“As every New Yorker knows by now, I hate rats,” Adams told 1010 WINS radio Wednesday, burnishing his anti-rodent credentials that include recent initiatives to change trash collection schedules and hire a city “rat czar.”

But the mayor said the recent citation was unjustified after he spent $6,800 on rodent mitigation in the neighborhood.

“My receipts are clear. I did a good job of mitigating the rats. I talked to my neighbors about it,” Adams said.

Adams appeared before a city hearing officer Tuesday to appeal the citation, the New York Times reported, complaining that laws were “designed to penalize homeowners for failing to take steps to prevent and control rodents.”

He said he went so far as to use the “rat trap” that he famously put on display as Brooklyn Borough president — a sort of dunk tank for the rodents that drowns them in a soupy chemical brine.

Adams received a citation for his Bedford-Stuyvesant property on May 10, with a health inspector noting “fresh rat droppings” near meters and staircases. But Adams — who as mayor now lives in Gracie Mansion on Manhattan’s Upper East Side — didn’t immediately respond to the summons, and used a top city lawyer to ask for continuances for multiple hearings, the Times reported.

The hearing officer who will decide the mayor’s case is a city employee who reports to the commissioner of the Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings, an Adams appointee.

If upheld, the violation carries a fine of $300 to $600. A decision is expected within 30 days.

