(Bloomberg) -- New York advocates are taking aim at a decades-old rule that they say is contributing to the city’s shelter crisis amid an influx of thousands of migrants.A coalition of 43 shelter providers and advocates are calling on Mayor Eric Adams to abolish a rule that requires families and individuals experiencing homelessness to stay in a city shelter for 90 days before they qualify for a rental assistance program that could get them into more permanent housing and help relieve stress on the city’s strained shelters, according to a letter sent Monday to the mayor’s office.The rule was put in place during former Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s administration, more than 20 years ago, as a way to triage who is staying temporarily in a shelter and who is in need of subsidized housing assistance. But with the recent arrival of about 8,500 migrants, the majority of whom are families, the city’s shelter system is overtaxed and advocates say getting rid of this rule could help move people out of the city’s homeless shelters faster.

“Government red tape should not needlessly tie up the ability of homeless New Yorkers to find apartments,” the group wrote in the letter to Adams, Chief Housing Officer Jessica Katz and Department of Social Services Commissioner Gary Jenkins.

New York City has struggled with persistently high levels of homelessness for years but agency delays and the rush of migrants has pushed the system over the edge. The city counted 56,334 individuals in shelters on Sept. 15, including more than 18,000 single homeless adults — a number that has more than doubled over the past decade. A separate tally showed at least 3,400 individuals living unsheltered in the city as of January.When asked about the rule, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office said city officials “are constantly working to cut red tape and reduce administrative burdens on New Yorkers, so that residents can access safe, quality, affordable permanent housing as quickly as possible.”

Rental Assistance

The city’s rental assistance program, known as CityFHEPS, offers subsidized housing allowances to families or individuals who meet certain requirements, including that they work 30 hours a week and that their income doesn’t exceed 200% of the federal poverty limit, which is $55,500 for a family of four. Those in favor of eliminating the 90-day rule say the system is already amply designed to highlight those temporary stays.

“All it really does is hurt families, hold them in a type of suspended animation, and prevent them from moving forward,” said Christine Quinn, the former Speaker of the New York City Council and current president and CEO of WIN, a shelter program for women and children. It is one of several policies that lead to families staying over a year in shelter on average, she said. “So it's not like if we get away with the 90 day rule, everybody is going to walk out on day 91.”

Other hindrances include a persistent alleged discrimination by landlords over income sources as well as prolonged delays by an overwhelmed city department to perform checks on apartments. New York also was slow to distribute emergency housing vouchers and more than half of people who applied for the city’s supportive housing program were never referred for an interview, according to a CityLimits analysis.

While the average number of families in shelters declined in fiscal 2022 from the year prior, they stayed for a longer period of time. Families with children stayed an average of 534 days in shelters in fiscal 2022, up from 520 days in the year prior, according to the mayor’s management report released on Friday.

The average cost for families with children decreased from $194 per day to $188; by contrast, the CityFHEPS voucher costs $72 per day for a two-bedroom apartment that can serve a family of three or four people, after the New York City Council passed legislation to increase the voucher amount last year; Governor Kathy Hochul followed suit with a similar bill at the state level.The homeless shelter coalition said that the shortage of shelter beds has forced the city to push for emergency contracts worth over $300 million, which primarily result in people and families being placed in hotels. Allowing families to seek housing sooner would be less disruptive to their lives, and overall more cost-efficient for the city, advocates argue.

Adams said on Monday that New York is exploring whether it can use cruise ships to house some of the migrants, among other avenues to mitigate an already strained shelter system.

The administration said on Sept. 15 that it was reassessing the “practices” that result from the city’s right-to-shelter mandate, which requires the city to provide shelter to anyone who needs it. The city failed to meet that state Supreme Court mandate on Sept. 12, when 60 single adult men were denied shelter despite being in the intake center at the right time. The failure followed an incident in which at least four families slept on the floor of PATH, a family intake center in the Bronx, last month.

“We really need a greater sense of urgency from the administration,” said Jacqueline Simone, the policy director for the Coalition for the Homeless, an advocacy group. She noted that the majority of people experiencing homelessness in New York are Black and/or Latino, and that the ongoing housing crisis is a racial justice issue. “There's a lot of room for improvement at every single step in the process, but the goal should be moving people into high quality, affordable housing as quickly as possible.”

(Updates with more information about costs and legislation in paragraph 10.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.