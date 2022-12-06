(Bloomberg) -- New York Mayor Eric Adams will fill the top two appointed posts at City Hall — made vacant by the retirement of top officials just a year into his tenure — with two women from inside his administration.

Camille Varlack, an attorney and senior adviser to to the mayor, will become chief of staff, replacing Frank Carone. Sheena Wright, now deputy mayor of strategic initiatives, will become first deputy mayor, replacing Lorraine Grillo.

The appointments will be effective in January. The moves were reported earlier by the New York Daily News and confirmed by Adams in a WABC radio interview on Tuesday.

Carone, a Brooklyn Democratic party lawyer, served as a key ambassador to the business community in the mayor’s first year but came under increasing scrutiny for his own business deals. Grillo has been in city government for nearly three decades, including a stint coordinating the Covid-19 recovery under the previous mayor, Bill de Blasio.

