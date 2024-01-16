(Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams reversed many of his previously announced cuts to services including police hiring and trash collection in a $109.4 billion preliminary budget he unveiled on Tuesday.

The spending plan for the year that begins July 1, which needs approval by the City Council, looks rosier than the gloomy budget he predicted just eight weeks ago. The reason, the mayor said, was nearly $3 billion in extra tax revenue and a reduction in the estimated cost of caring for tens of thousands of migrants.

“We balanced the budget without burdening New Yorkers with tax hikes or major service disruptions,” Adams said in a budget address at City Hall. “These accomplishments are the result of our administration’s careful fiscal planning and steady management.”

In November, Adams announced $3.7 billion in budget cuts over a four-year period ending in June 2027. They included plans to freeze future police department recruit classes, slash litter basket pickup services and drastically scale down a popular summer jobs program for teenagers.

At the time, the mayor said the cuts were necessary because the city faced a $7.1 billion deficit next year and unprecedented financial problems, including ballooning costs of sheltering and providing for the more than 170,000 migrants who have arrived in the city since April 2022; the expense to settle outstanding labor contracts with city employees; and slowing growth in tax revenue.

But over the past two weeks, Adams began to backtrack, saying he will reverse roughly $200 million worth of controversial cuts to the current budget and next year’s spending plan.

Previously announced 5% cuts will continue at many city agencies, including the elimination of Sunday hours at city libraries and roughly 30,000 seats in the city’s 3K preschool program. The city is also cutting millions of dollars in funding to the Cultural Institutions Group, a collection of 34 of the city’s most prominent nonprofit arts organizations and museums. But other services are being restored or won’t face future cuts, Adams said.

The city now plans to proceed with hiring 600 new NYPD officers in April, and won’t implement a plan to cut a firefighter from each of the city’s 20 engine companies. The city also won’t eliminate trash pickup at thousands of litter baskets and will restore some funding to Summer Rising, a popular youth employment program, and to 170 city community schools.

Not Dire

The situation is no longer quite as dire, Adams said Tuesday. The city can afford to restore some of the planned cuts because “better-than-anticipated” additional tax revenue of $2.9 billion in the current fiscal year and next year, and a 20% cut to city contracts for migrant services, Adams said. The city now faces future budget gaps of $5.2 billion in the fiscal year that begins July 1, 2025, $5.1 billion for fiscal year 2027 and $6 billion for fiscal year 2028.

City budget director Jacques Jiha said the city’s earlier estimates were based on an assumption that interest rates would continue to rise, flattening tax revenue. Instead, as the national economic picture brightened, city tax revenue improved. New York is on course to collect nearly $1 billion more in corporation taxes, $655 million more in personal income taxes and $114 more in property taxes during the current fiscal year, Jiha said.

The city also found new ways to flatten the cost curve for migrant services, Adams said. Budget officials now expect the city will spend roughly $10.6 billion to care for migrants over the three-year period ending in June 2025. That’s $1.7 billion less than the $12.25 billion cost he predicted last year. Last summer, the city was spending an average of $393 per day for each migrant family in city shelters; that cost has since declined to $352 per night, budget officials said.

Adams will also receive $2.4 billion in state aid for next fiscal year to cover costs for migrant services, in addition to $1.9 billion the city will receive this year, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday in her own budget address. Roughly 68,000 migrants are currently in the city’s care.

While New York is still experiencing high numbers of migrants coming, the daily growth in number of arrivals has slowed by nearly 60% since the city introduced new 30- and 60-day limits on shelter stays, the mayor said. Still, the city needs more financial help from the federal government to cope with the inflow, Adams said.

Adams’s reversals came after his budget cuts spawned a political backlash from elected officials and labor leaders who criticized them as potential threats to public safety and quality of life. In recent weeks, two municipal unions, DC37 and the United Federation of Teachers, filed lawsuits against the Adams administration over the proposed spending reductions.

Math Questioned

Since November, several outside fiscal monitors and the City Council’s own finance office have questioned the mayor’s math, releasing their own budget estimates predicting much smaller future deficits than the ones the mayor’s office has recently forecast.

In December, the city’s Independent Budget Office reported the city was likely to face a $1.8 billion shortfall this year, a drastically smaller gap than the $7.1 billion deficit city Jiha predicted a month earlier.

The drastic nature of the proposed cuts and the swift reversal of many of them prompted skepticism from some politicians.

“The mayor is doing a budget dance with himself, and his rhetoric is out of step with the math,” City Council Finance Committee Chair Justin Brannan said in a statement last week.

Adams also revealed Tuesday he had been seeking advice on the city’s budget for the last six weeks from an “independent panel of experts,” an unusual practice for an administration with its own Office of Management and Budget, an agency with more than 400 budget analysts and employees, and a $41 million annual budget. Adams said in a statement that the panel had no input on the preliminary budget, but supports the administration’s decisions and “will have further comments during budget negotiations.”

The panel includes Antonio Weiss, SSW Partners LP investor and former counselor to the US Secretary of the Treasury; Adam Blumenthal, chairman of Blue Wolf Capital Partners; Abby Joseph Cohen, former chief US investment strategist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.; Carol O’Cleireacain, budget director under former Mayor David Dinkins; Martha Stark, former New York City finance commissioner; and Perella Weinberg Partners partner and vice chairman Robert Steel, who served as deputy mayor for economic development under former Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

