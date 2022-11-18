(Bloomberg) -- New York City’s first deputy mayor is leaving her post in January, marking the latest high-profile departure from Mayor Eric Adams’s administration in his first year in office.

Lorraine Grillo was among five female deputy mayors that Adams appointed at the start of his term. She has helmed the city’s Covid recovery, as well as its migrant crisis. She also worked on increasing the number of contracts awarded to minority and women-owned businesses and stepped in for the mayor, who was ill with Covid, after a mass shooting in a subway station in Brooklyn in April.

“When the mayor approached me to take this job on, we both decided it would be a year, and my job would be to lay the groundwork to get the government moving,” she said during a Friday morning appearance on FOX5’s Good Day New York. “I’m really, really happy to leave it in such good shape.”

Grillo said that among her proudest accomplishments was a proposed overhaul of the city’s process for funding building and infrastructure projects. She appeared on FOX5 alongside Adams, who called her the administration’s Stephen Curry.

“You’re not going to get another Lorraine Grillo,” Adams said.

Grillo has been in city government for nearly three decades, having previously served as the city’s Covid-19 recovery czar under former Mayor Bill de Blasio. She also ran the city’s School Construction Authority under former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, and de Blasio.

Grillo’s announced departure comes on the heels of another impending exit by Frank Carone, Adams’s influential chief of staff, who is expected to leave the administration by the end of the year.

