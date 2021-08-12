(Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said 50,000 New Yorkers have received the $100 gift card the city began offering last month as an incentive to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

“This is clearly a smart, effective way to drive up vaccination rates,” said de Blasio in a statement on Thursday.

De Blasio has so far failed to reach his June goal of vaccinating 5 million New Yorkers. As of Aug. 12, only about 4.7 million people were fully vaccinated, or about 56% of the city’s population. Two-third of adults are fully vaccinated in the city. The lagging vaccination rates come as the contagious delta variant causes a spike in cases and hospitalizations in the city.

De Blasio said the $100 gift cards particularly helped drive vaccinae uptake among Hispanic and Black residents, who are lagging the rest of the city in vaccination rates. Of the 50,000 people who got the $100 incentive, 43% self-identified as Hispanic and 21% as Black, according to data at city-run vaccination sites. The mayor has said the money to pay for the vaccine incentives would come out of the city budget.

