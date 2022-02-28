(Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that he can’t make a vaccine exception for Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets basketball star who is prevented from playing in home games at the Barclays Center because he’s not vaccinated.

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio instituted a rule that prevents unvaccinated athletes from playing in games but lets visiting players under the same circumstance participate. The move has riled NBA Commissioner Adam Silver who has questioned what he said was a double standard. Adams said he has spoken to Silver and agrees that the rule is “unfair,” but said he was concerned about sending the wrong message to New Yorkers who have gotten vaccinated.

“We can instantly get Kyrie to play, just get that shot in the arm,” Adams said in a Bloomberg Television interview on Monday. “One individual cannot impact the rules for all of us and so I’m hoping that he understands the importance of vaccination as a major symbol.”

Adams said that he is reconsidering other mask and vaccine rules. Over the weekend, he said the city would follow state guidance and remove school masking on March 7 barring changes in Covid’s downward trajectory. He said the city would also soon lift the requirement to show proof of vaccination at restaurants, bars, gyms, theaters and other public indoor venues.

Irving, who has been playing in the team’s road games since early January, recently said he feels “no guilt” for his decision not to get vaccinated.

The team originally said ahead of the regular season that Irving wouldn’t play with the team until he was eligible to be a “full participant.” After a spate of injuries and players entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the Nets had a change of heart, announcing in mid-December that Irving could re-join the team for games and practices he was eligible to take part in.

The executive order issued by de Blasio’s administration in August required proof of Covid-19 vaccination to enter covered entities, including sports arenas, for patrons and staff, like athletes. However, visiting teams were exempt from the mandate. Similar rules were in place for performing artists.

