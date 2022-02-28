(Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the city’s police department has been “too slow” in designating and investigating incidents as a hate crime and that he hopes replacing the NYPD’s hate crime unit head will add a sense of urgency to the issue.

The decision followed a number of high-profile incidents targeting members of the Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders communities as well as an overall increase in hate crimes across the city. There were 524 hate crime complaints and 219 arrests in 2021, compared with 265 hate crime complaints and 93 arrests in 2020, according to NYPD data.

“We were too slow in investigating [crimes] as possible hate crimes,” Adams said during a press briefing Monday. “I wanted a new face there, a new vision.”

Earlier this month, the NYPD reassigned Inspector Jessica Corey, head of the Hate Crime Task Force. The NYPD and mayor’s office didn’t immediately respond to comments on who her replacement will be and where Corey is working now.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.