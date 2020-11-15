(Bloomberg) --

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday that New York City’s schools will remain open on Monday because Covid-19 positive tests haven’t risen above the threshold for closing down.

“Thankfully, schools will remain open on Monday, but we have to keep fighting back with everything we’ve got,” de Blasio tweeted.

The mayor has set a threshold of 3% positivity for closing the city’s public schools. He tweeted Sunday that number was at 2.57%, with 937 new cases.

He warned on Friday that parents should “have a plan for the rest of the month of November” in case schools closed.

