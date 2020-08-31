(Bloomberg) -- New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said he agreed to delay layoff notices that were set to go out today after municipal unions told him they would help push for state legislation to authorize city borrowing.

The pause will be on a “day-to-day basis,” de Blasio said Monday at a press briefing. The mayor has been warning of 22,000 job cuts without federal aid and state approval to borrow billions of dollars amid virus-related revenue losses.

