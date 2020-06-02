(Bloomberg) -- New York City will extend an unprecedented curfew for the rest of the week, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Protests are taking place in cities across the U.S. in response to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, after an altercation with a white Minneapolis police officer. The officer, who was videotaped kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes, has been charged with third-degree murder.

The incident has renewed outcry over excessive police force that helped spark the national Black Lives Matter movement. While many of the protests have been peaceful, some have resulted in arrests, looting and damage to police vehicles and buildings.

Macy’s Flagship Store Among Those Looted in Manhattan

Macy’s flagship store was among those looted Monday night in midtown Manhattan despite a curfew imposed to quell unrest in the most-populous U.S. city.

Other New York City locations that were hard hit by vandalism include Herald Square at 34th Street and Sixth Avenue, near Penn Station, on Madison Avenue from 41st to 43rd Streets; and the Times Square area, according to Freddi Goldstein, the mayor’s press secretary.

State and city officials initially imposed a curfew only for Monday night from 11 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. The police department sent 8,000 officers into the streets, doubling its presence in areas where there was violent property damage.

But the looting continued, so the mayor late Monday announced an extension of the restrictions for another day, and beginning three hours earlier, from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. At a press briefing on Tuesday, the mayor said he would do what was necessary to “keep a peaceful city.”

Trump Rips Cuomo, Says New York Was ‘Lost’ to Looters, ‘Scum’

President Donald Trump ripped into New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for not requesting National Guard troops to stop looting, declaring in a tweet that New York city had been “lost” to looters and other “Lowlife & Scum.”

Police Car Set on Fire in Rhode Island, Store Windows Smashed

In downtown Providence, Rhode Island, scores of protesters turned out Monday night, some breaking into the Providence Place shopping mall, setting a police car on fire and smashing store windows and looting what was inside.

Police arrested 65, and several city officers and state police were injured, according to Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza.

“Violence is never the answer,” the mayor said in a statement. “Now is the time to focus on finding safe ways to be allies with our Black neighbors and to come together to support our business community as they rebuild and we all recover.”

