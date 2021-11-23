(Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called on Governor Kathy Hochul to impose a vaccine mandate for Metropolitan Transportation Authority workers after he implemented requirements for all city workers.

“We need them to be vaccinated for the safety of each other and their families, their communities, for the safety of the passengers,” the mayor said at a briefing Tuesday. “It’s worked for the New York City workforce, it can work for the MTA as well.”

De Blasio has been pushing for vaccinations as the city and state confront a rise in Covid-19 cases with the weather turning colder and people spending more time indoors. However, the MTA has seen a shortage of subway operators this year, which could make a vaccine mandate challenging. The state-controlled agency, which is responsible for city public transportation, is still recovering from a hiring freeze during the pandemic when ridership plummeted.

“We’re obviously seeing that number go up,” de Blasio said, referring to Covid cases in the city. “This is all the more reason for people to get vaccinated who are not yet vaccinated and for folks who are ready for that booster, go get that booster.”

In New York City, 94% of municipal workers have been vaccinated including 87% of police officers, 89% of firefighters, 93% of emergency medical services and 88% of sanitation workers. The mayor has also called on the private sector to enact requirements, saying “I think every company should move to it.”

In recent weeks, de Blasio has taken steps that hinted at a run for governor, filing paperwork to create a committee called “New Yorkers for a Fair Future” and releasing a state education plan. If he officially joins the 2022 gubernatorial race, he would face off against Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams in the Democratic primary.

