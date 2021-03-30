(Bloomberg) -- New York Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday called a suspected hate crime against a 65-year-old woman in Midtown Manhattan “disgusting” and vowed to bring the perpetrator to justice.

He said the New York Police Department was still investigating an incident that occurred mid-day Monday, where an unidentified man kicked and stomped on a woman while making anti-Asian statements. An NYPD spokeswoman said there have been no arrests yet.

“I’m very frustrated by these attacks,” de Blasio said during a press briefing Tuesday. “I know a huge effort is being expended to educate, to get people involved in the solution, to find the perpetrators, to bring them to justice.”

A surveillance video, released by the police Tuesday, showed a man kick the woman outside an apartment building at 360 W. 43rd Street while the building’s security guards watched on but didn’t intervene. One guard then shut the door.

The Brodsky Organization, which manages the luxury Manhattan apartment building, said staff who saw the attacks were suspended “pending an investigation in conjunction with their union,” according to a statement Tuesday. “The Brodsky Organization condemns all forms of discrimination,racism, xenophobia and violence against the Asian Americancommunity.”

The attack comes as the city’s hate crimes task force is reporting an increase in attacks and racially charged violence against Asian New Yorkers they said increased during the pandemic when U.S. political leaders insisted on referring to the coronavirus as the “Chinese flu.”

The incidents have led to protests by Asian-American leaders and community activists in New York and globally, as well as the recent shooting in Atlanta where eight people died, including six women of Asian descent.

Stop AAPI Hate identified nearly 3,800 anti-Asian incidents since last March, 6.2% of which were targeted at people over 60 years old and an overwhelming 68% at women.

“It’s disgusting and outrageous,” de Blasio said, of the video. “But then to see a security guard standing nearby and not intervening, it’s absolutely unacceptable. Look, I don’t care who you are. I don’t care what you do, you’ve got to help your fellow New Yorker.”

