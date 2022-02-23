(Bloomberg) -- New York Mayor Eric Adams said he wants the city to move in the next few weeks toward phasing out the proof-of-vaccination requirement for restaurants, bars and other indoor spaces.

The city began the vaccine policy, also known as “Key to NYC,” last fall, requiring residents to show proof of at least one Covid-19 vaccination for most indoor activities.

Adams said that he will continue to “follow the science” in deciding when the so-called vaccine passport rule will be eliminated. He added that he does not want to act prematurely but is eager to do away with the requirement as the city moves closer toward normalcy.

“I can’t wait to get it done,” he said, when asked about phasing out the requirement. “We were hit with the uncertainty, the fear of Covid, and I’m really proud of how we responded as New Yorkers.”

Some other cities, including Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., have recently ended requirements to show proof of vaccination in indoor spaces as the latest wave of the coronavirus ebbs.

