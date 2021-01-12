(Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday that he’s directed his legal team to review whether grounds exist to end deals with the Trump Organization.

The Trump Organization has more than $17 million in contracts with the city. Many of these are for iconic tourist attractions in New York City, including a golf course, a carousel and two ice rinks. One, the Wollman Skating Rink in Central Park, generated $9.4 million in income for the Trump Organization, according to its most recent financial disclosures.

“The president incited a rebellion and people died,” de Blasio said at a briefing on Tuesday. “That’s unforgivable.”

De Blasio said there are “several contracts with the city and they are all under review,” he said. “Our legal team is assessing the options.”

New York joins an onslaught of companies and organizations that are cutting ties with Trump after he encouraged a mob of supporters to storm the Capitol. Banks, payment companies and the PGA of America are among the groups that have pulled business from Trump.

