NYC Mayoral Hopeful Curtis Sliwa Hit by Taxi But Doing Well

(Bloomberg) -- Curtis Sliwa, the Republican candidate for mayor of New York, was hit by a taxi and sustained minor injuries Friday morning, his campaign said.

Sliwa is at the Lenox Hill Hospital and doing well.

Sliwa’s Democratic rival, Eric Adams, wished him a speedy recovery and hopes to see him back out on the campaign trail this weekend.

The two face off Tuesday in the general election, in which Adams is considered the favorite.

