NYC Moving to Five Days a Week for as Many Schools as Possible

(Bloomberg) -- New York City plans to move as many schools as possible to five days a week of in-person lessons, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The city has opened 878 schools in the past week. Of those, 250 will be going to five days this week. That number will grow week by week, de Blasio said Monday at a virus briefing.

“You’re going to be seeing a lot more,” he said.

