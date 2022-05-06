(Bloomberg) -- Kris Kolluri, a former New Jersey transportation commissioner, was named to be the inaugural chief executive officer of the Gateway Development Commission that’s overseeing construction of the $12.3 billion commuter tunnel under the Hudson River.

Governors Phil Murphy of New Jersey and Kathy Hochul of New York announced Kolluri’s nomination at the Regional Plan Association’s Centennial Assembly. The commission’s board will vote on the move at its next meeting, which is anticipated on May 16.

Kolluri, 53, was transportation commissioner under former Democratic Governor Jon Corzine, and helped develop plans for New Jersey to fund its portion of a previously approved, fully funded tunnel project called Access to the Region’s Core or ARC. Corzine’s successor, Republican Chris Christie, killed the ARC project in 2010, citing cost overruns and design issues.

“We needed to find a leader who is battle-tested, who knows how to get his hands on the money, get the resources out of Washington,” Hochul said Friday of Kolluri. “In the spirit of bistate collaboration we are picking a New Jersey guy.”

Kolluri is currently CEO of Camden Community Partnership, an economic-development nonprofit, and previously was CEO of New Jersey’s Schools Development Authority and the Board of Governors at Rowan University/Rutgers, Camden. He is “exactly the right guy for the right moment, for the right position,” Murphy said Friday.

The Gateway Development Commission, established through bistate legislation, is overseeing financing and development of the project that aims to improve commuter-rail service between New Jersey and New York City.

Federal Support

In a statement, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg called Gateway an “urgently needed project of national significance” and said his team looks forward to working with Kolluri to deliver it.

“Kris Kolluri’s leadership and experience with important infrastructure projects will help him steer this organization at this crucial time,” Buttigieg said.

Gateway is critical for Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor, its busiest route, carrying more than 2,200 daily trains and stretching from Washington to Boston. The project includes construction of a new tunnel as well as replacement of the existing one.

The project, which stalled under former President Donald Trump’s administration, became eligible for federal money in January when the Federal Transit Administration raised its priority rating to “medium-high” from “medium-low.”

Construction permits for Gateway are in place, but the project still needs $5.6 billion of federal money. Amtrak will pay $1.4 billion, while New York, New Jersey and the bistate Port Authority pay a combined $6.1 billion.

“There is a clear and present opportunity and desire among federal, state, and bi-state partners to advance the Hudson Tunnel Project and the Gateway Program,” Kolluri said in a statement.

