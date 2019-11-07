(Bloomberg) -- A New York City official who earned millions of dollars collecting debts for predatory lenders has agreed to resign.

The city’s Department of Investigation said Thursday that Marshal Vadim Barbarovich agreed to step down after the agency concluded he had violated debt-collection rules and was “untruthful” with investigators. Rather than defend himself in a removal proceeding, Barbarovich agreed to begin winding down his operation and to resign completely by March.

Barbarovich made $1.7 million in 2017 and $1.9 million in 2018, making him the top earner not just among New York’s 35 marshals but across all of city government. He’s known as the go-to marshal for collecting debts in the merchant cash-advance industry, an unregulated form of small-business lending that is rife with abuse.

Barbarovich was the subject of a Bloomberg News report in November 2018 that revealed his earnings, his close association with cash-advance lenders and allegations from debtors that he stretched or ignored legal limits on his powers. “He has a reputation of being a bully,” one lawyer for debtors was quoted as saying.

Marshals are appointed by the mayor but don’t draw a salary. They work for landlords and creditors and compete with each other for business, collecting fees for towing cars, evicting tenants and enforcing civil judgments. It’s a system that dates to Dutch colonial days. Barbarovich operates from a third-floor office in Brooklyn’s Sheepshead Bay neighborhood, overseeing a roomful of clerks.

Although the marshals’ jurisdiction ends at the city’s limits, a loophole has allowed Barbarovich and a few of his peers to collect cash-advance debts nationwide. To grab money from a small business in Florida or Texas, they simply demand the funds from the business’s bank account by serving one of the bank’s New York locations. It’s unclear if such requests for out-of-state cash have any legal authority, but banks typically comply without question.

Barbarovich’s resignation stems from a probe opened last year by the Department of Investigation, which oversees the marshals. The DOI asked Barbarovich for information pertaining to 107 legal demands, or levies, according to a disciplinary stipulation made public on Thursday. It found that for 92 of the levies, he couldn’t provide proof that he had delivered them in person as required by law. And his recollection of how he had served them conflicted with records kept by some of the businesses, according to the stipulation.

The DOI concluded that Barbarovich made “untruthful statements” during the investigation and had failed to cooperate. It also said he didn’t keep proper records of his activities. He agreed to forfeit the $8,930 of earnings connected to the 92 levies. City records show that in 2018, Barbarovich issued more than 7,000 levies.

“After going through his books and records, the marshal and DOI decided he would step out,” said Ronald Russo, a lawyer for the marshal. He declined to comment further.

Cash-advance lenders offer small businesses, such as plumbers and hair salons, quick cash at interest rates that can top 400% annualized. Until a few months ago, New York was the nexus of the industry’s collection machine because of marshals like Barbarovich and a quirk of state law. No matter where the lender or borrower was located, borrowers could be required to sign a legal instrument known as a confession of judgment that could be filed in a New York State court. At any point, a lender could unilaterally declare a default and enter the judgment in court, then pay Barbarovich to raid the business’s bank account.

In August, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a measure prohibiting the use of confessions against people or businesses outside of New York. That mostly ended the industry’s use of New York as a collections hub.

Barbarovich, a former property-control employee and volunteer Russian translator at Brooklyn’s SUNY Downstate Medical Center, was appointed by former Mayor Michael Bloomberg in 2013. (Bloomberg is majority owner of Bloomberg News parent Bloomberg LP.) After the cash-advance industry began heavily using confessions of judgment around 2015, Barbarovich and another marshal, Stephen Biegel, picked up most of that lucrative work. Biegel reported earning $1.4 million last year, second only to Barbarovich.

Barbarovich agreed to pay $300,000 to the city if he fails to complete certain steps to wind down his operation. To make sure he pays, the city required him to sign a legal instrument with which he is intimately familiar: a confession of judgment.

To contact the reporter on this story: Zachary R. Mider in New York at zmider1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Robert Friedman at rfriedman5@bloomberg.net, David S. Joachim

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.