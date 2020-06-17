(Bloomberg) -- New York City is on track to enter the second phase of reopening on Monday, a step that includes outdoor dining, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

Statewide, less than 1% of New Yorkers tested positive for the coronavirus on June 16, the lowest percentage since the start of the pandemic, Governor Andrew Cuomo said. There were 17 deaths on June 16, also a low.

The Westchester, Rockland, and Hudson Valley regions are on track to enter phase three on Tuesday, and Long Island is on track for Wednesday, he said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.