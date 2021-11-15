(Bloomberg) -- New York City is advising health care providers to allow all adults to get the Covid-19 booster shot as the city grapples with a rise in virus cases.

“Although hospitalizations remain low right now, we are seeing an uptick in cases in recent days,” said New York City Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi during a daily virus briefing. “Providers should not turn a patient away if they request a booster.”

People age 18 and over who got a Moderna or Pfizer dose at least six months ago or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago are eligible for the booster, Chokshi said.

Over 630,000 New Yorkers have already received a booster shot. The percentage of positive cases on a seven-day-average rose to 1.66% on Saturday, up from 1.36% on Oct. 31, according to city data.

