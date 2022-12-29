(Bloomberg) -- New York City is ordering 184 all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E sport utility vehicles, part of a fleet-electrification effort that also has the officials weighing Tesla purchases.

The Mustang Mach-Es will be used by the several city agencies, including the New York Police Department, Sheriff’s Office, and Department of Parks and Recreation. The vehicles are expected to be received by June 30, the Department of Citywide Administrative Services said in a statement Wednesday.

“Smart investments in fleet electrification will help New York City break its dependence on fossil fuels,” said Dawn M. Pinnock, the department’s acting commissioner.

The city is considering a different contract with Tesla for law enforcement. That contract, for Model 3 sedans, is currently undergoing the approval process and hasn’t yet been finalized.

