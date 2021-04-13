(Bloomberg) -- New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city would pause all Johnson & Johnson vaccinations on Tuesday following guidance from U.S. health officials.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration called for an immediate pause in using Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose Covid-19 vaccine after six women who received it developed a rare and severe form of blood clotting.

The city will reschedule upcoming appointments for residents, who will receive vaccines made by Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc., de Blasio said in a Tuesday briefing. De Blasio, who received the Johnson & Johnson shot himself, said the city has given 234,000 doses of the vaccine and hasn’t seen any reports of blood clots. Overall, the city has delivered more than 5 million doses as it seeks to fully vaccinate 5 million New Yorkers by June.

De Blasio made an appeal to the federal government to reallocate shots from regions with over capacity. “We have endless need, endless demand,” he said.

