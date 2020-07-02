(Bloomberg) -- New York City plans to reopen its public schools in September with social-distancing guidelines, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday.

“We’re full steam ahead for September,” de Blasio said. The goal is to have “the maximum number of kids in our schools as we begin.”

De Blasio said he anticipates some schools will have enough space for all their students, even with the new guidelines. Those schools that can’t accommodate all their students will operate on a staggered schedule, which will be announced “well in advance,” he said.

“We know the sheer logistical challenges with schools that were overcrowded before the coronavirus and now have to practice social distancing,” he said.

Everyone will be required to wear face masks and facilities will undergo a deep cleaning each day.

The city’s $28 billion school system, which serves 1.1 million students and is the largest in the U.S., switched to remote learning in March because of the coronavirus outbreak. Despite the added costs of disinfection and social distancing needed to reopen safely, public schools are facing deep cuts after the city’s revenue plummeted during the pandemic-imposed lockdown.

