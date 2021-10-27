(Bloomberg) -- New York City’s largest police union failed to persuade a state court judge to block Mayor Bill de Blasio’s vaccine mandate from taking effect next week. State Supreme Court Judge Lizette Colon on Wednesday denied a request by the 40,000-member Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York for a temporary restraining order, citing a 2019 state appellate ruling that upheld a vaccine mandate for measles.

The New York mandate requires all municipal workers, including cops and firefighters, to have gotten at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine by Nov. 1. The police union sued to block the mandate on Monday, asking the court to bar it from being enforced while its suit is pending.Instead, Colon ordered a Nov. 12 hearing and said city officials should be ready to refute claims that the mandate is “arbitrary and capricious and an abuse of discretion.”

“We’re pleased with this ruling, and remain confident this mandate is on solid legal ground,” the New York City Law Department said in an emailed statement. “The city’s vaccine mandates make our workplaces safer, further public health and aid the city’s recovery.”

The police union said in an emailed statement that the mandate “sets the city up for a real crisis” and that the group will immediately appeal the judge’s ruling.

“Police officers are being told to make a possibly life-changing decision in a matter of days to meet a completely arbitrary deadline, while the NYPD’s leadership spins its wheels and offers no guidance,” union president Patrick Lynch said. “This not only violates police officers’ rights -- it will inevitably result in fewer cops available to protect our city.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.