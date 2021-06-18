(Bloomberg) -- Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds the lead in a new poll on New York’s Democratic mayoral primary, with civil-rights lawyer Maya Wiley and former city Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia battling for second.

New York City has paid out a record $110 million to candidates running in the June 22 primary, including $39 million for the mayor’s race. In their final televised appearance together before Election Day on June 22, the eight leading Democratic candidates for mayor debated crime and policing, housing and homelessness, budgets, climate change and undocumented immigrants.

Early voting ends June 20. Many voters remain puzzled over a ranked-choice voting system that asks residents to select their top five candidates, rather than choose just one.

Adams Hangs On

Adams, a 22-year veteran of the New York Police Department, was the first choice of 23% of likely Democratic primary voters in the final PIX11/Emerson College poll before the primary. Wiley, who has the backing of national progressives, had 18% while Garcia, who was endorsed by the New York Times and Daily News, had 17%.

The results show Adams steady and Wiley up one percentage point in a week, while Garcia had the largest jump, five percentage points.

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang was the first choice of 14% of respondents, down from 32% in early March. City Comptroller Scott Stringer has 9% and former Citigroup Inc. banker Ray McGuire had 3% in the poll conducted June 15-16. Former city Housing Commissioner Shaun Donovan and nonprofit executive Dianne Morales each had 2%, while 10% remain undecided.

Crime was the top issue for 31% of respondents. -- Skylar Woodhouse

Public Election Funds Soar

New York City’s Campaign Finance Board doled out its last round of public funds for the primary, bringing the total payments to candidates for mayor and other city offices to $110 million, the most in the program’s history.

Seven Democratic mayoral candidates and one Republican who participated in the matching funds program have received more than $39.2 million. Four -- Adams, Stringer, Yang and Garcia -- received the maximum $6.5 million.

The public funds outweigh $64.1 million that participating candidates raised in private contributions and $29.1 million in spending by political action committees.

In this last round, mayoral candidates received $6.9 million of public funds, with Garcia receiving the most at $2.2 million and Republican Fernando Mateo getting $2 million.

McGuire didn’t participate in the program. -- Martin Z. Braun

Wiley Pushes Subsidies for Poor

Wiley brought her progressive campaign for mayor to Hudson Yards’ office and residential towers in Manhattan to decry subsidies to wealthy developers and call for massive public investment on housing for the city’s working poor and homeless.

Wiley used the rally to promote her proposal to subsidize rents so that individuals making $42,000 or less a year and families of three earning $54,000 would pay no more than 30% of their monthly income on housing. -- Henry Goldman

De Blasio Says No Debate Winner

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday’s two-hour debate among his potential successors was “pretty uninspiring” and he remains undecided.

“No one won in my estimation,” de Blasio said Thursday during a virus press briefing. “I did not hear enough. I’m going to keep examining the candidates.”

The mayor said he is unsure whether he will make his choices public.

“By Tuesday June 22 I will figure out five people to rank,” he said. “That much I know.”-- Peyton Forte

Charter Schools Part of Adams Plan

Adams said his education priorities for the city include charter schools as well as public and private institutions.

”My vision is surrounding, lifting up excellence, if that means charter schools, public schools, private schools, let’s duplicate successful schools in our city,” Adams, 60, said Thursday in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

Adams, the Brooklyn borough president and a 22-year veteran of the New York Police Department, called for schools to pay more attention to non-academic issues such as nutrition and to allow private businesses to have a hand in developing curriculum. He called for more technology in the schools, including more wireless access. -- Skylar Woodhouse and Henry Goldman

Debate Takeaways

Wednesday night’s debate was marked by barbs traded between Adams and Yang, the former presidential candidate, who has fallen behind Adams in recent polls. Yang assailed the former police captain for not having the right answers to fight crime, and taunted him with the fact that the union representing New York Police Department captains endorsed Yang, not Adams. Adams said he never asked for their endorsement, but Yang said he did.

McGuire, who has spent the most on the mayoral race and is near the bottom of the pack in polls, squabbled with Morales over whether he spoke for minorities in the city. McGuire also took aim at Stringer and Wiley as he worked to distinguish himself from the pack. -- Henry Goldman and Skylar Woodhouse

Read more here: Adams, Yang Spar as McGuire Takes Shots in Final NYC Debate

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.