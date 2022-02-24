(Bloomberg) -- New York City Council members, LGBTQ organizations and other protesters gathered near City Hall in Manhattan on Thursday, calling on Mayor Eric Adams to rescind the appointments of three officials with histories of anti-LGBTQ views.

“The mayor is convinced that these individuals have evolved in their thinking. I am not convinced,” said Cathy Marino-Thomas, the executive director at Marriage Equality NY, outside of City Hall. “After you hear us today, Mr. Mayor, think back to the days when you supported marriage equality, and rethink your appointments.”

Read More: NYC’s Adams Under Fire for Three Appointees With Anti-LGBTQ Pasts

Adams has come under fire for appointing three men with histories of anti-LGBTQ views to his administration — the latest controversy over the mayor’s hiring choices during his first two months of office. The men include Erick Salgado as assistant commissioner for external affairs in the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, and Pastor Gilford Monrose as executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Partnerships. Both Salgado and Monrose have histories of anti-LGBTQ remarks.

Adams has defended his decision, telling reporters he believes in allowing “people to evolve so they can see the error of their ways.”

In statements issued by the mayor’s office, Salgado said his views had “evolved as society has evolved” and Monrose said the faith-based office would be “guided by the values of tolerance and inclusion.” The mayor’s office on Thursday did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the protests.

The mayor has also indicated that he will appoint Fernando Cabrera, a former City Council member for the Bronx, as a senior adviser to the Office of Faith-Based and Community Partnerships. Cabrera in 2014 praised the government of Uganda as it was planning a law that made homosexuality punishable by life in prison. He apologized for the remarks in a Facebook post on Feb. 21. City Council member Crystal Hudson, who represents parts of Brooklyn and spoke at Thursday’s protests, previously said the statements of reform were “too little too late.” She joined protesters and activists outside City Hall to ask Adams to rescind the three appointments and to meet with LGBTQ community leaders. The protesters also asked Adams to reinstate the NYC Unity Project, an outreach program for LGBTQ youth.

“It’s not too late to do the right thing and take corrective action,” said Council member Kristin Richardson Jordan.

Justin Sanchez, the president of the Stonewall Democratic Club of New York City, said the mayor’s picks send a discouraging message to LGBTQ New Yorkers.

“There are extremely talented individuals from all across this city that are qualified for these positions, that deserve the chance to do the job in a way that will deliver equity and justice for all communities,” he said. “These appointments simply do not reflect the vibrant diversity of our community or the love that our city has for one another.”

Some of Adams’s own supporters rallied against the appointments. “The LGBTQ community of New York and all our friends and allies have tried for years to get rid of Fernando Cabrera,” said Melissa Sklarz, who had been part of Adams’s transition team. “You can pick him or you can pick us.”

Adams’s appointments come as a slew of anti-LGBTQ legislation is making its way across the U.S. This week, a coalition of Democratic district attorneys rejected Governor Greg Abbott's directive that the state's child-welfare agency should investigate instances of gender-affirming medical procedures for transgender youth. On Thursday, Florida lawmakers were also voting on what’s known to opponents as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, which seeks to outlaw classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in public schools.No such policy changes have been replicated in New York City, which has long been considered a bastion of liberalism compared to the rest of the U.S.

“New York City is always touted as this huge liberal bubble. I do think that right now we're seeing that can change really quickly depending on who's in leadership,” said Amanda Babine, the executive director of Equality New York, an advocacy group.

The organizers at the City Hall rally also asked the mayor’s office to help combat LGBTQ homelessness and anti-trans violence, protect sex workers, and abolish the New York City Police Department’s Vice Enforcement Division, which has been heavily criticized for targeting New Yorkers of color in its attempt to police sex work.

They also issued a warning to the mayor’s office that going against the LGBTQ community now could augur dissension later down the line.

“We will not be used for clout when you choose to show up and support us,” said Shear Avory, a New York City community organizer for New Pride Agenda. “We are your constituents and we deserve to be heard and treated fairly, with dignity and respect.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.