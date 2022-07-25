(Bloomberg) -- New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the largest US mass-transit provider, may not obtain 100% of pre-pandemic ridership until about 2035, according to a senior MTA official.

Ridership on New York City subways, buses and commuter-rail lines is projected to reach 74% of 2019 levels in late 2024, down from a prior forecast of 86%, according to a fresh analysis by McKinsey & Co. that agency officials released Monday. System-wide ridership is expected to reach 80% by the end of 2026, according to the report.

The system needs riders to return to improve its finances. The subway network handled 5.5 million rides on an average weekday in 2019. That’s now plateaued at a little more than 3 million, after rebounding from the omicron variant that struck in December and January.

The new projections signal how much help the MTA will need from state lawmakers, as the agency seeks new sources of revenue to replace sluggish fare collections. Farebox and toll revenue is expected to trail earlier budgeted estimates by $4 billion this year through 2026, according to the McKinsey analysis.

MTA officials are seeking to spread out through 2028 the $14.5 billion of federal aid the agency received to cover lost revenue. That strategy accelerates budget shortfalls by two years, with a projected $800 million deficit in 2023, rising to about $1.6 billion annually through 2028, according to the report.

Spread Out

Spending the federal funds over a longer period will reduce projected shortfalls by about $1 billion a year and avoid long-term deficit borrowing, saving a potential $200 million a year in debt-service costs, according to the senior MTA official.

Earlier this year the transit provider anticipated a $500 million gap in 2025 and a potential $2 billion deficit in 2026.

The MTA has struggled to boost ridership as many people have settled into working from home at least part of the week. Several violent attacks, including a man opening fire in a subway car during a morning rush hour in April, have deterred people from mass transit.

The biggest concern for subway customers is safety, according to a June survey conducted by the MTA. The top two changes that would entice New Yorkers to return to the subway include fewer people behaving erratically on the system and more visible police and security presence, according to MTA data.

Readjusting service may help the MTA find cost savings, New York Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said in a report last week. MTA officials have been analyzing this as weekend subway and commuter rail ridership has rebounded more than weekday usage.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.