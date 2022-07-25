(Bloomberg) -- Windowpane-rattling thunderstorms with tropical storm-strength gusts blew through New York City and raked Long Island as the entire East Coast from Virginia to Maine braced for bruising weather through late Monday.

As much as 2 inches (5 centimeters) of rain drenched parts of New York, the National Weather Service said. A severe thunderstorm warning was in place from Virginia to Maine through nightfall. The risk extends into Canada, where warnings also were posted in New Brunswick, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

“The winds are the main threat,” said Marc Chenard, a senior branch forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center. “New York could potentially get a couple of rounds, so they are not completely out of the woods yet.”

New Hampshire, Virginia, Vermont, and Massachusetts have all reported toppled trees from severe wind, according to the US Storm Prediction Center. Gusts were forecast as high as 60 miles per hour across Long Island as the line swept through, which is well above tropical-storm strength of 39 mph.

More than 36,000 customers in Upstate New York and eastern Pennsylvania were without power, according to PowerOutage.us

There is a slight chance a tornado could break out across New England, Chenard said. The main threat will be over by 10 p.m. in most places.

