(Bloomberg) -- Raising Cane’s is facing competition for restaurant locations in the New York City area as the chicken-finger chain expands in the region, the company’s founder said.

The chain opened an 8,000-square-foot location in Times Square on Tuesday, its first restaurant in the five boroughs. Raising Cane’s could have as many as 30 locations in the New York City area in the next three years, founder Todd Graves said, and it’s finding that other eateries are also looking to grow.

“We’re having a lot of competition on good sites,” Graves told reporters at the opening. “We’re a good indication of people being bullish on New York City.”

Raising Cane’s has more than 740 locations in 36 US states, the Middle East and Guam. The chain is looking to expand its presence abroad as it seeks to grow annual sales to $10 billion by the end of the decade from $4 billion, and it’s hoping its “global flagship” location in Times Square will help introduce the brand to foreign tourists, Graves said.

“Traffic’s back, and this is actually quite the perfect time for us to open,” he said. “We need high volumes here to keep the business open.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.