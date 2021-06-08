(Bloomberg) -- The candidates for New York mayor are ramping up the traditional large-scale events that evaded them during the pandemic and relegated the race to virtual forums. Five of the eight top Democratic hopefuls clashed on stage Monday night over Rikers Island, school reform and climate change at a mayoral forum. U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren endorsed civil-rights lawyer Maya Wiley, joining Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in her choice for a progressive contender.

Key Developments:

NYC’s Leading Candidates for Mayor Include Ex-Cop, Trash Chief

Wall Street Stands by McGuire for NYC Mayor, Unfazed by Polls

Ranked-Choice Voting Gets Its New York City Audition: QuickTake

Wall Street Sees 61% of Workers Returning to Office by September

NYC Mayor Backs Washington Square Curfew Amid Political Backlash

In-Person Campaigning

In the final sprint to the June 22 primary, candidates are ramping up in-person events. On Tuesday, the indie rock back The Strokes said it will host an indoor concert for Wiley at the Irving Plaza music venue in Manhattan’s Union Square on Saturday. Proof of vaccination will be required for the full capacity event.Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams will open a new campaign office in Flushing, Queens on Tuesday following a community walk through Jackson Heights on Monday and a rally in Harlem. Former presidential contender Andrew Yang will spend Tuesday canvassing in the Bronx while former city Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia rides a Citibike to campaign events and meets with business owners in Brooklyn Chinatown.

Schools, Jails at Forum

At Monday’s forum, hosted by the 92nd Street Y, City & State and PIX 11, Garcia said she supported Mayor Bill de Blasio’s plan to shutter Rikers Island and replace it with four new jails. Wiley, former nonprofit executive Dianne Morales and former Citigroup Inc. banker Ray McGuire said they wanted to close Rikers but not build more jails. “If you build it they are going to fill it, it’s not the way to go,” McGuire said.

The candidates also focused on what they would do to desegregate the city’s public schools, which are considered one of the country’s most racially segregated school systems. Morales said the city has to take a more aggressive approach to integrate schools and use “moral and political courage.” Wiley said she wants to change the admission process for gifted and talented schools and hire 2,500 teachers.

Adams, Yang and Comptroller Scott Stringer didn’t attend the forum. “Eric’s been to more than 100 candidate forums and is participating in three debates. He’s spending time talking directly with voters during the last few weeks of the election,” said campaign spokesperson Madia Coleman. Yang was also canvasing voters. Stringer, who was expected to attend, didn’t respond to a request for comment about his absence.

Warren Backing

U.S. Senator and former presidential contender Elizabeth Warren endorsed Wiley on Monday, following the backing of other progressive politicians including Ocasio-Cortez and Representative Jamaal Bowman. “We need a fighter, a progressive changemaker, and a woman with plans to lead New York City,” Warren said in a Twitter post.

The endorsements come as Wiley tries to zip up the vote from the progressive wing of New York City, which hadn’t coalesced around a candidate. Morales’s campaign has been rattled by a labor dispute and Stringer has faced two allegations of sexual harassment, claims he’s denied. Leading contenders Adams, Yang and Garcia are all considered more moderate candidates.

Wall Street Stands by McGuire

Financial industry donors continue to shower McGuire with money despite his lackluster popularity among voters. McGuire was the first choice of 4% of voters in a NY1/Ipsos poll released on Monday, down from 6% in April. That put him seventh among eight leading candidates.

During an interview Monday on Bloomberg Television, McGuire predicted a late boost. He said his campaign is focusing on undecided voters, and also on becoming the second choice in this year’s ranked-preference system.

Yang Slips in Polls

Adams led Yang, 22% to 16%, in the latest NY1/Ipsos poll, a reversal from April, when Yang led 22% to 13%. Garcia, who was endorsed by the New York Times and Daily News, was third with 15%, up from 4% in April. Stringer was the only other candidate with 10% approval or more.

Just 16% of likely voters said they were still undecided on their first-choice candidate. The poll was conducted May 17-31 and had a credibility interval of plus or minus 4.5 percentage points among likely Democratic primary voters.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.