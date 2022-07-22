(Bloomberg) -- The fight to give New York City residents who have green cards and temporary work visas the ability to vote lives on.

On Friday, Mayor Eric Adams and the City Council filed an appeal defending Local Law 11, which would allow an estimated 800,000 people to vote in municipal elections. That’s in response to a June ruling by Richmond County State Supreme Court Justice Ralph Porzio that found the law violated the state constitution, in a suit brought by plaintiffs including Staten Island borough president Vito Fossella and New York City Council minority leader Joseph Borelli.

With his decision, Justice Porzio “declared Local Law No. 11 of 2022 null and void, and permanently enjoined defendants from registering non-citizens to vote,” according to the appeal.

Defendants, which also include lawyers and advocates, had 30 days from the ruling to file an appeal. Representatives for the Mayor’s Office and the City Council did not immediately respond to requests for comment. In response to Bloomberg News queries, Fossella and Borrelli reiterated their initial assessments that the legislation violated state law.

Meanwhile, Jerry Goldfeder, the counsel for the city Board of Elections said that no briefs had been served or filed “yet.”

The law would require prospective voters to have lived in New York City for at least 30 days before they could vote in an election, and would not apply to the approximately 476,000 undocumented residents who call the city home. Should it go into effect, the legislation would first apply to January 2023 elections.

How NYC Is Opening the Voting Booth to Non-U.S. Citizens

In the lawsuit filed by Republicans in January, plaintiffs alleged the legislation would give their own votes less weight and force candidates to change the way they campaign for election or reelection.

“It is this Court’s belief that by not expressly including non-citizens in the New York State Constitution, it was the intent of the framers for non-citizens to be omitted,” Porzio wrote in his opinion, upon ruling against the law.

A spokesperson for Adams previously said that the city was "disappointed" by Porzio's June ruling. Meanwhile, in a statement last month, Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and Immigration Committee Chair Shahana Hanif defended Local Law 11 as an effort to “enfranchise nearly one million voters, many Black and brown New Yorkers, who live here, pay taxes, and contribute to our city.”

The city previously allowed some non-citizen residents to vote in school board elections, a rule that was abolished in 2002. Eleven towns in Maryland and two in Vermont currently allow some noncitizen residents to vote in municipal elections

“We remain confident that this law is legal and an essential expansion of our democracy as it faces divisive partisan attacks,” said Murad Awawdeh, the executive director of the advocacy group New York Immigrant Coalition.

