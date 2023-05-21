(Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the federal government should coordinate spreading migrants around the country, potentially easing the burden on the most populous US city.

“We have 108,000 cities, villages, towns,” he said Sunday on CBS’s Face the Nation. “If everyone takes a small portion of that, and if it’s coordinated at the border, to ensure that those who are coming here to this country in a lawful manner is actually moved throughout the entire country, it is not a burden on one city.”|

Adams said $30 million in federal aid allocated earlier this month “comes nowhere near what the city is paying for a national problem.” New York has taken more than 70,000 migrant asylum seekers, with 42,000 still under the city’s care, Adams said.

It’s unfair for the city to “carry the burden of a national problem,” he said.

