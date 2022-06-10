(Bloomberg) -- New York Mayor Eric Adams and the City Council have agreed to a record $101.1 billion budget, with lawmakers boosting funding for rental assistance, public safety, parks, cultural institutions and immigrant families.

Adams and Council Speaker Adrienne Adams announced the deal on Friday during a press conference at City Hall.

“We are facing challenging times and from a budget perspective we are facing rough waters due to the loss of federal stimulus funding,” Speaker Adams said. “We are investing in young people, our communities, those underserved by our government for too long and all New Yorkers.”

The budget, $1.4 billion more than the $99.7 billion plan Adams proposed in April, comes as the mayor’s approval rating suffers from fears over crime and discontent over homelessness and rising rents. Only 29% of New Yorkers rate Adams positively after his first six months in office and 70% say they feel less safe than before the pandemic, according to a Spectrum News NY1/Siena College poll.

The agreement includes $10 million to provide childcare for undocumented families, the council speaker said. It also includes the speaker’s initiative to provide $100,000 for each of the city’s 51 council members to invest in the safety of their communities.

To keep public spaces clean, the budget adds money for additional lot cleaning and “rat-resistant” litter baskets.

As federal pandemic aid is spent down, the city faces a $1.3 billion “fiscal cliff” because stimulus aid was used on ongoing programs like pre-kindergarten for three-year-olds.

To cushion economic risks, the biggest US metropolis will salt away an additional $750 million into its rainy day fund, above the $700 million Adams allocated in his proposed plan. City Comptroller Brad Lander had recommended putting an additional $1.8 billion into reserves.

